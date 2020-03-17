Suicides in Japan Hit Record Low in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who committed suicide in Japan in 2019 dropped by 671, or 3.2 pct, from the preceding year to 20,169, the lowest level since the survey started in 1978, a revised government report showed Tuesday.

The annual figure dropped for the 10th consecutive year although it was up by 210 from the preliminary 19,959 announced in January, according to the report from the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry and the National Police Agency.

The number of men who killed themselves last year fell by 212 to 14,078, while suicides among women hit a record low of 6,091, down by 459.

The number of suicides per population of 100,000, or the suicide rate, came to a record low of 16.0. The suicide rate for women stood at 9.4, falling below 10.0 for the first time.

By age group, the number of suicides was the highest among people in their 50s, at 3,435, and the second highest among those in their 40s, at 3,426.

