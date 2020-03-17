G-7 Finance Heads May Hold Conference Call Soon: Aso

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The finance ministers of the Group of Seven major industrial countries may hold a conference call as early as Tuesday night Japan time, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said the same day.

The ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States are expected to discuss economic measures to minimize the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The ministers will hold the teleconference "around tonight," Aso told a press conference after a cabinet meeting.

The move comes after the leaders of the G-7 countries called on their finance ministers to "coordinate on a weekly basis" over the new coronavirus, in a statement issued after their emergency videoconference held on Monday.

"It's advisable for us to hear what measures will be taken by the United States, which has declared a national emergency over the pandemic, Aso said regarding the expected conference call. The G-7 finance ministers may hold such a conference call "every day or once a week," he added.

Meanwhile, Aso praised the Bank of Japan's decision on Monday to implement additional monetary easing measures, saying, "An appropriate response, such as supplying ample liquidity, was taken."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]