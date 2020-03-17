Abe Not Planning to Delay Tokyo Games: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga stressed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has no intention of delaying the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

At an emergency videoconference held on Monday among leaders of the Group of Seven major industrial nations to discuss the ever-spreading new coronavirus, Abe said that Japan aims to hold the quadrennial sporting events "in a perfect form."

At a press conference, Suga said that this remark by Abe showed his determination to hold the 2020 Summer Games in the same manner as all past Olympic and Paralympic Games. The comment also indicated that Japan does not plan on holding the Tokyo Games without spectators, according to the top government spokesman.

"We'll steadily continue preparations to hold the upcoming games as planned," Suga said, emphasizing that pushing back the Tokyo Games is the furthest thing from Abe's mind.

Some speculate that Abe floated the idea of postponing the games if Japan concludes that it is unable to hold the events "in a perfect form." Seiko Hashimoto, minister for the 2020 Games, however, dismissed the view, saying at a press conference that Abe's remark "means that we will move forward with preparations so that we can hold the event as planned."

