Kao to Abolish Promotional Plastic Stickers by End-2021

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese daily goods maker Kao Corp. <4452> said Tuesday that it will abolish special plastic stickers used on some products for sales promotion, in a move to reduce plastic waste.

Kao will stop using the stickers designed to draw shopper attention for "Biore u" body soap and some other products, starting with items that will go on sale in April and later.

The company plans to eliminate such stickers from all of its group products by the end of 2021.

In September last year, Kao announced a plan to stop using the stickers as part of its efforts to reduce plastic waste and carbon dioxide emissions resulting from plastic waste disposal.

