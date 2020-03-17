Abe Calls for Powerful Stimulus Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday to launch powerful stimulus measures in a bid to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have to achieve a V-shaped recovery of the economy, currently under a tough situation," Abe said at a general meeting of LDP lawmakers. "Let's draw up drastic, strong economic measures without sticking to precedents."

Abe said "the biggest responsibility of politics in economic issues is to protect jobs." He pledged to implement necessary, sufficient and flexible economic and fiscal measures immediately.

The meeting was held in place of an annual convention that was scheduled for March 8 but was postponed to prevent coronavirus infections.

In an annual action plan adopted at Tuesday's meeting, the LDP said it will make best efforts to pave the way for the Diet, Japan's parliament, to propose constitutional amendments.

