Japan Political Parties, Govt to Form Team to Fight Virus

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling and opposition parties Tuesday agreed to create a team with the government to discuss measures to fight the coronavirus crisis and minimize its impact on the economy.

Its first meeting will be held in the near future, party officials said.

The ruling and opposition camps and the government formed a similar team in response to the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party proposed the idea of creating a consultative body to the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Monday night.

The ruling and opposition sides agreed on the idea at a meeting of their senior officials, including LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and his CDPJ counterpart, Tetsuro Fukuyama, on Tuesday.

