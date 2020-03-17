All Uniqlo Shops in U.S. to Be Suspended over Virus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Fast Retailing Co. <9983> will temporarily close all of its 50 Uniqlo clothing stores in the United States from Tuesday in response to a surge in the number of people infected with the new coronavirus in the country, the Japanese fashion group said.

The measure is for ensuring "safety and well-being" of customers and employees, the company said, adding that it will decide when to reopen the outlets through consultations with relevant U.S. authorities.

In China, some 30 Uniqlo stores, mainly in Wuhan, the origin of the virus, have been closed.

In Europe, all outlets in France, Spain and Italy, totaling 22, four and one, respectively, have been shut.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]