ANA to Reduce Int'l Flights by 60 Pct over Coronavirus

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways said Tuesday that it will cancel a total of 2,630 flights on 58 international routes between March 29 and April 24, down by 57 pct from its initial schedule, following a drop in travel demand amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The major Japanese airline will cancel most of its flights between Japan and China while drastically reducing services linking Japan and Southeast Asian countries.

As for European routes, ANA will reduce flights including those between Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and Paris, and between Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, and Dusseldorf, Germany.

More Japan-Europe flights may be canceled as the European Union has announced a plan to basically ban entry by people from non-EU regions.

Meanwhile, ANA decided to postpone the launches of new international routes connecting Haneda with five cities--Shenzhen, Sydney, Los Angeles, San Jose and Milan--which have been planned with the use of additional Haneda slots to be allotted to the carrier on March 29.

