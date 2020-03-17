Kirin to Release 2 New Whisky Brands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Kirin Brewery Co. announced on Tuesday the release of two new domestic whisky brands.

The Fuji and Riku whiskies will be the first additions to the Kirin Holdings Co. <2503> unit's lineup of the liquor in some 15 years.

The move follows widespread supply shortages of domestic whisky due to the popularity of highball, or whisky mixed with soda. Sales of aged whiskies are being suspended as a result of the spike in demand.

Kirin hopes the new brands will help expand its market share in Japan and abroad.

The Fuji whisky uses pure whisky from a distillery in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, and has a rich, sweet aroma. The product was named after Mount Fuji, which straddles Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures and is widely known overseas, in anticipation of the liquor being exported to the West.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]