Japan Football Assn Pres. Infected with Coronavirus

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the association said Tuesday.

"I've decided to make the disclosure so as not to cause concern among residents of Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward," which hosts the JFA's headquarters, Tashima, 62, said in a statement.

Although he currently has a mild fever, he is not in a serious condition, according to the association.

Tashima returned to Japan on March 8 after making business trips to Europe and the United States from late February.

He first felt ill Saturday, developed a mild fever Sunday and consulted with a public health center Monday. His test result became available Tuesday afternoon.

