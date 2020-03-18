Major Opposition Parties to Join Hands in Shizuoka By-Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese opposition parties have decided to support a single candidate in a House of Representatives by-election in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka slated for April 26.

The by-election in the Shizuoka No. 4 constituency is now likely to be a de facto one-on-one race between candidates from the ruling and opposition blocs.

At a joint press conference on Tuesday, executives of four major opposition parties--the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People, the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party--announced their support for independent rookie Ken Tanaka, 42, in the coming election.

"The political position of the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be tested" in the election, Tetsuro Fukuyama, secretary-general of the CDPJ, said, showing the opposition camp's determination to win the poll.

The four parties and Tanaka signed an agreement on 14 policy issues.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]