Japan's 10-Year Cancer Survival Rate at 57.2 Pct

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The 10-year survival rate of people in Japan who were diagnosed with cancer in 2003-2006 came to 57.2 pct, up 0.8 percentage point from such patients in 2002-2005, the National Cancer Center said Tuesday.

"The survival rate has been on a rising trend on the back of improvements in treatments and diagnosis abilities," said Fumihiko Wakao, director of the NCC's Center for Cancer Control and Information Services.

The current survival rate is expected to improve further thanks to the establishment of new treatments, Wakao said.

The latest survey covered some 80,000 patients at 19 hospitals nationwide specializing in cancer treatment, excluding those who died of other causes.

The survival rate stood at 97.8 pct for prostate cancer, at 85.9 pct for breast cancer, at 67.8 pct for bowel cancer, at 65.3 pct for stomach cancer and at 30.9 pct for lung cancer. The rate came to 15.6 pct for liver cancer and to 5.3 pct for pancreatic cancer.

