IOC Makes No Mention of Tokyo Games Postponement

London, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee did not mention the possibility of putting off or canceling this year's Tokyo Olympics at a conference call with international sports federations Tuesday, informed sources said.

IOC President Thomas Bach stated again that the IOC aims to realize the Summer Games as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to the sources who attended the session.

None of the participants to the teleconference, which lasted nearly two hours, referred to the possibility of the postponement or cancellation of the Tokyo Games, the sources also said.

"The IOC remains fully committed" to the games, the IOC said in a statement posted on its website.

"With more than four months to go before the games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage," the statement continued. "Any speculation at this moment would be counterproductive."

