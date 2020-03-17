Japan Faces Shortage of 1,000 Foreign Trainees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan is facing a shortage of 1,000 foreign technical intern trainees in the agricultural sector due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the agriculture ministry said Tuesday.

The shortage stems from a delay in the arrival of prospective trainees, mainly from China.

In Japan, many foreign trainees engage in the harvesting of vegetables and fruit. Short-staffed agricultural producers cannot do without them.

The Japan agricultural cooperatives, or JA, group will have employees work at farms to prevent agricultural supply from being hit by the labor shortage.

According to the Central Union of Agricultural Cooperatives, or JA-Zenchu, some foreign trainees are unable to come to Japan as they have not received approval from the Chinese government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]