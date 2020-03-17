Aso, Mnuchin Reaffirm Vow to Protect against Downside Economic Risks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to use all policy tools to protect the global economy from downside risks from the spread of the new coronavirus, Aso said.

The ministers also agreed that they will continue to cooperate closely with each other, Aso told reporters after his phone conversations with Mnuchin.

While welcoming each other country's emergency measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Aso and Mnuchin agreed to keep a close eye on the impact the virus has on markets.

"A message that Japan and the United States are in close cooperation with each other is of significance," Aso said.

The two ministers held the talks after leaders from the Group of Seven top economies discussing a coronavirus response in a videoconference Monday urged their finance ministers to work together to achieve sustained global growth.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]