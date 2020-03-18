Japanese Local Govts Use Timelines against Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Local governments in Japan have increasingly been applying timelines for disaster prevention efforts in their fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Experts recommend this method, saying that deciding beforehand when and what kind of measures should be taken by whom leads to appropriate responses to emergencies without confusion.

Under a timeline for disaster prevention, an action plan is drawn up in anticipation for such situations as the approach of a typhoon, its landfall and passage.

In order to mitigate the impact of disasters, what should be done by local officials and residents is decided in advance in accordance with a time frame, such as "three days before" and "the day before."

Such timelines are expected to be even more effective if the opinions of hospitals and companies are reflected in action plans and they are shared by the entire community.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]