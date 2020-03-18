Japan's 1st Ordinance to Tackle Gaming Addiction Approved

Newsfrom Japan

Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref., March 18 (Jiji Press)--The Kagawa prefectural assembly passed on Wednesday an ordinance aimed at preventing internet and gaming addiction among children by imposing usage restrictions, the first such ordinance in Japan.

The ordinance was enacted with a majority vote at a plenary assembly meeting of the western Japan prefecture. It is set to take effect on April 1.

As a rough guide, the ordinance stipulates that the daily video game time for people under 18 should be restricted to 60 minutes on weekdays and 90 minutes on holidays.

Many have said over recent years that children's everyday lives are being ruined by an excessive video game playing time.

To tackle the issue, the Kagawa assembly has been preparing to submit a draft ordinance, initiated by members of the assembly, that will touch on the responsibilities of the prefecture, schools, parents and others in order to prevent internet and gaming addiction.

