NTT Docomo to Launch 5G Service on March 25

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. <9437> said Wednesday that it will launch its fifth-generation, or 5G, ultrahigh-speed large-capacity mobile phone service in Japan on March 25.

For new subscribers to the 5G service, data use will be unlimited for a certain period, and the monthly communications fee of 7,650 yen will be cut by 1,000 yen for up to six months, according to the major Japanese mobile carrier. Through the incentives, NTT Docomo aims to win new customers for the advanced mobile phone service.

Among domestic rivals, Softbank Corp. <9434> is scheduled to launch its 5G service on March 27. KDDI Corp. <9433> and Rakuten Inc. <4755> are also planning to enter the 5G market, adding fuel to the competition.

Users of NTT Docomo's current fourth-generation, or 4G, service, can change their fee plans to those for the 5G service if they purchase 5G handsets.

"We hope the number of subscriptions to our 5G smartphone service will reach 20 million in fiscal 2023," NTT Docomo President and Chief Executive Officer Kazuhiro Yoshizawa said at an event on Wednesday to announce the 5G launch.

