Skymark to Delay TSE Relisting

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese carrier Skymark Airlines plans to delay its relisting on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, originally expected in the first half of this year, it was learned Wednesday.

The decision reflects plummeting travel demand and stock market volatility, both caused by the spread of the new coronavirus.

Skymark was de listed in 2015 after filing for bankruptcy protection under the civil rehabilitation law. It underwent rehabilitation with assistance from ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> and the investment fund Integral Corp.

The company applied for relisting on the TSE in October last year.

