Japan Court Banquets for Crown Prince Canceled

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday adopted a plan to cancel court banquets that were to be part of the "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremonies to proclaim Crown Prince Akishino's rise to first in line to the throne.

The cancellation of the "Kyuchu-Kyoen-no-Gi" banquets, originally scheduled for April 21, was decided by a government committee on Imperial succession-related events, reflecting concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Imperial Household Agency is expected to make a formal decision on the matter soon.

"We searched for ways to somehow hold (the banquets)," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a committee meeting. "But unfortunately we have to cancel them, considering that a large number of participants would be speaking to each other at close distances while dining in a limited space."

At a meeting in January, the committee decided to hold two Kyuchu-Kyoen-no-Gi banquets.

