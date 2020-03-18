Japan Govt Sued by Widow of Ex-Official over Document Doctoring

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The widow of a former Japanese finance official who committed suicide filed a damages lawsuit on Wednesday against the government and a former senior bureaucrat.

The widow claims that her husband, Toshio Akagi, a former employee at the Finance Ministry's Kinki Local Finance Bureau, committed suicide in 2018 over an order to doctor documents related to the discount sale of a state land plot to Moritomo Gakuen, a school operator once linked to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie.

In the lawsuit filed with Osaka District Court, the widow is seeking a total of some 112 million yen in damages from the government and Nobuhisa Sagawa, who was director-general of the ministry's Finance Bureau at the time.

Also on Wednesday, lawyers for the widow released memos and a suicide note written by Akagi.

The document tampering was ordered by Sagawa, according to the memos stored mainly in a personal computer of Akagi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]