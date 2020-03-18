Central Japan Man Who Wanted to Spread Virus Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, March 18 (Jiji Press)--A man in central Japan infected with the novel coronavirus died after visiting bars apparently to spread the virus, it was learned Wednesday.

Local health authorities instructed the 57-year-old man of Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, to stay home after he tested positive March 4.

But he ignored the instruction and visited an "izakaya" Japanese-style bar after telling the family that he was going to "spread the virus."

He then went to a pub where he admitted the infection and was told to leave. He was hospitalized the following day.

According to the Aichi government, the man had hepatocellular carcinoma. He was showing no symptoms when he visited the pub, but his condition became serious after he was hospitalized.

