Hotel Chain OYO to Launch New "Ryokan" Brand in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--OYO Hotels Japan G.K., set up by Japanese mobile phone carrier Softbank Corp. <9434> and Indian hotel operator Oyo Hotels & Homes, has said that it will launch a new brand for "ryokan" Japanese-style inns in Japan.

Member inns will be able to access a reservation system operated by OYO Hotels Japan to help attract more visitors.

Using the publicity and know-how of OYO Hotels & Homes, OYO Hotels Japan hopes to call in foreign visitors to the ryokans.

The company will invite inns to be a part of its OYO Ryokan brand. Member ryokans will receive signs and "noren" store curtains with the brand name on them.

Eyeing foreign visitors, OYO Hotels Japan has also prepared bulletin boards explaining how to enjoy an "onsen" hot spring, futon that folds into a sofa and other equipment.

