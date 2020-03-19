Japan Automakers Halting Production across Virus-Hit Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese automakers are suspending production across Europe, where the novel coronavirus is raging, putting French citizens under lockdown and disrupting the supply chain in the continent.

The companies are experiencing difficulties in Europe, just as they are beginning to resume production in China, the original epicenter of COVID-19.

Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> suspended operations at vehicle assembly plants in France and Portugal. On or after Wednesday, the top Japanese automaker will shut plants in Britain where it produces its flagship Corolla cars and engines, as well as assembly plants in Czech Republic and Turkey and an auto parts factory in Poland.

Nissan Motor Co. <7201> has halted production at its Sunderland plant in northeastern England, which is slated to restart next week. The local economy may be affected by the closure of the final assembly plant, the biggest of its kind in Britain with an annual capacity of 550,000 units.

Nissan will also keep two plants in Spain shut this week.

