University of Tokyo Cancels Entrance Ceremony due to Virus

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--The University of Tokyo said on Wednesday that it will cancel its matriculation ceremony for the 2020 academic year, which starts in April.

It is the first time for the ceremony to be canceled since 1974, when large-scale strikes paralyzed public transport.

A video of speeches by the university president and an honorary guest will be posted on the school's official website instead. The 2020 ceremony was scheduled to take place on April 12.

"As this decision deprives us of the opportunity to directly convey congratulatory words to new students and their families, we are truly sorry," the university said in a statement.

The school's commencement ceremony will be held as planned on Tuesday, but with only student representatives from each faculty.

