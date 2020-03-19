Musicians, Others Struggling amid Event Restraints in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Freelance musicians, theater companies and others in Japan are suffering from a drastic fall in their incomes due to the prolonged event restraint period and school closures caused by the new coronavirus outbreak.

"I have no choice but to stop" playing the violin as a profession, said a 39-year-old violinist in Tokorozawa in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo.

While she plays in several professional orchestras as an extra violinist and coaches orchestra clubs at universities and high schools, many of those engagements were called off due to cancellations of concerts and school closures.

As she also hardly received any requests to perform at nursing homes and other locations, she said her income has dropped by over 100,000 yen during the period.

According to the Japan Association of Classical Music Presenters and others, more than 1,000 concerts have either been called off or postponed up until now.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]