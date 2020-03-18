Virus-Affected Families to Enjoy Utility, Tax Moratoriums

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese households facing economic difficulties due to the new coronavirus outbreak will be granted utility bill and tax moratoriums, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday.

Abe also said the government will ask those arriving from 38 countries, including many European countries, to stay in designated places for two weeks and refrain from using domestic public transportation.

The spread of COVID-19 "is having a tremendous impact on Japan by weakening economic activities worldwide through event cancellations and travel restrictions," Abe said at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response task force.

"We'll take drastic measures at a stretch to put the Japanese economy back on a steady growth path," he said.

The government will seek advice from experts through hearings from Thursday to draw up specific economic stimulus measures, according to Abe.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]