Foreign Beauticians to Be Allowed to Work in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided a policy to allow foreign nationals who have a Japanese beautician's license to work in special zones in the country where deregulatory measures are tested.

The policy was adopted at a meeting of the Council on National Strategic Special Zones, headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on Wednesday.

The government hopes that non-Japanese beauticians will help improve services for visitors and residents from abroad and transfer Japan's cosmetic and hairdressing techniques to the world.

People from foreign countries can get a Japanese beautician's license if they study for two years at technical schools in Japan and pass the national exam for becoming beauticians.

But many of such non-Japanese students go back to their countries after graduation, as the license does not make them qualify for residency status that allows work.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]