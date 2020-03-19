Father Given 16-Year Prison Term for Fatal Abuse of Chiba Girl

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Chiba District Court on Thursday handed down a 16-year prison term to a 42-year-old man for the fatal abuse of his daughter who died at the age of 10 in January last year.

The sentence came against the prosecution's demand for 18 years.

The father, Yuichiro Kurihara, had been indicted on charges of injury resulting in the death of the girl, Mia. According to the indictment, he forced her to keep standing in their home's bathroom and sprayed cold water on her face on Jan. 22-24, 2019.

