People Enjoying Cherry Blossoms Indoors amid Virus Scare

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Amid a growing mood of voluntary restraint on cherry blossom-viewing parties, a seasonal fixture in Japan, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, some people have started enjoying the iconic pale pink flowers indoors.

Having cherry blossoms at home or viewing famous cherry blossom spots across the country on smartphones is proving popular as people can feel the arrival of spring without going outside.

Major fresh flower supplier Hibiya-Kadan Floral Co. recommends that people adorn their homes and workplaces with cherry blossoms and other flowers.

The company sells some cut flowers for 100 yen per flower on Fridays, calling on people to take pictures and post them on social media.

Potted cherry blossom trees and cut cherry blossom branches are popular at its stores. "They sell out immediately as they come in," a Hibiya-Kadan official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]