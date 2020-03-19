Japan Automakers to Halt N. American Plants amid Viral Spread

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>, Honda Motor Co. <7267> and Nissan Motor Co. <7201> separately announced Wednesday that they will suspend operations at their plants in North America due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Toyota will halt operations at all of its vehicle assembly plants and auto parts factories in the United States, Canada and Mexico for two days from Monday.

The leading Japanese automaker will brace itself for a fall in demand caused by the spreading virus, which originated in China, and will boost efforts to ensure that their employees stay healthy.

During the suspension period, Toyota plans to disinfect the facilities and equipment at the plants. It hopes to resume operations at the factories on Wednesday.

Honda will halt production at all of its four-wheel vehicle plants in the three North American countries for six operating days until March 30.

