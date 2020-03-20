Osaka Declares End to Infections at Local Music Clubs

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 19 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government Thursday declared an end to group infections with the novel coronavirus at four live music clubs in Osaka, the prefecture's capital.

Three weeks have passed since music events at the four clubs during which many customers appear to have caught the virus, according to the western Japan prefecture.

In addition, no new cases have been confirmed since March 12 among those who attended the events, the prefecture also said.

"We've managed to minimize the spread of infections from the cluster," Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters.

More than 400 people participated in the live music events in question, leaving 83 residents of 16 prefectures, including Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto and Tokyo, infected.

