Coronavirus Distrupting Housing, Gaming Supply Chains

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--The new coronavirus outbreak is disrupting supply chains for housing equipment and game machines sold in Japan.

Snags in parts procurement from China have led to product shortages and delivery delays, causing Japanese companies to scramble to find alternative suppliers. Some companies have seen the release of new products postponed.

Panasonic Corp. <6752> stopped accepting new orders for housing-related products such as built-in kitchens, toilets, ventilating fans and water heaters from mid-February due to difficulty acquiring parts made in China.

Housing equipment makers Toto Ltd. <5332> and Lixil Group Corp. <5938> have found it difficult to deliver fitted kitchens and toilets in time.

"We'll take many measures such as securing alternative parts suppliers," a Toto official said.

