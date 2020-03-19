1970 Osaka Expo Tower Recommended as Cultural Asset

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government council recommended Thursday that "Taiyo no To" (Tower of the Sun), a symbol of the 1970 World Exposition in Osaka Prefecture, be registered as a tangible cultural asset.

The 70-meter-high tower in the western prefecture, created by the late Japanese artist Taro Okamoto, has a unique golden mask at the top.

In the exhibition space inside the tower stands "Seimei no Ki," (Tree of Life), which expresses the evolutionary process of life. It is open to the public from 2018, after renovation.

The Council for Cultural Affairs also recommended that four sets of cultural assets be named national treasures.

They include wooden canopies at the "kondo" main hall of Buddhist temple Horyuji in Nara Prefecture, also western Japan, that hang from the ceiling over Buddhist statues.

