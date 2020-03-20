Japan Panel Warns of Risk of Massive Coronavirus Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--A government panel of experts Thursday warned of the risk of a "massive epidemic" of the novel coronavirus in Japan.

Japan has managed to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infection growth to some extent, the panel said in its assessment of the effects of measures taken across the nation.

"But the spread of infections is continuing in some areas, which could lead to a massive epidemic," it also said.

Holding events that bring together a large number of people will heighten the risk of a surge in infection cases, the panel said, calling for continued caution about such events.

Based on the assessment, the government is expected to announce whether it will continue requesting nationwide school closures and restrictions on large-scale events.

