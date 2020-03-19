112 Countries, Regions Restricting Entry from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--A total of 112 countries and regions were restricting entry from Japan as of 6 a.m. Thursday (9 p.m. Wednesday GMT) amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The number grew by 24 from a day before. Among the 24 are the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Switzerland and Taiwan.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]