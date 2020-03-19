Japan Wants WTO Panel on India's Smartphone Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday asked the World Trade Organization to set up a dispute settlement panel over India's tariffs on smartphones and some other electronic products.

Tokyo says India broke its promise that it would scrap the tariffs of 10-20 pct, introduced between 2014 and 2019.

In May last year, Japan filed a complaint with the WTO to launch bilateral talks with India to resolve the issue. But the talks ended in failure.

If the panel is established as requested, a judgment would be made in 12 to 18 months.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has not been decided when the WTO will hold a meeting to decide whether to set up such a panel.

