ANA to Have 5,000 Cabin Crew Take Leave

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways has proposed having some 5,000 cabin crew take leave from work as the novel coronavirus has significantly reduced travel demand, informed sources said Thursday.

The major Japanese airline made the proposal to its labor union, seeking cooperation from cabin crew members in cutting redundant workforce and costs.

The ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> unit has canceled some 60 pct of its international flights starting late March to meet falling demand.

The 5,000 flight attendants make up about 30 pct of the airline's total employees. A plan being considered is to have them take leave for a few days per person on dates set by the company.

Crew allowances that are paid when they work on a flight will not be paid during the absence, but losses will partly be covered by leave allowances.

