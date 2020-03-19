Residents Asked to Refrain from Osaka-Hyogo Travel

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 19 (Jiji Press)--The governors of Osaka and Hyogo prefectures asked residents Thursday to avoid nonessential travel between the two neighboring western Japan prefectures over the three-day weekend starting Friday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"I've been briefed that an explosive wave of infection could happen anytime in Hyogo and Osaka," Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka, told a press conference.

A panel of experts commissioned by the Japanese government called for a voluntary restraint on travel between the two prefectures, according to Osaka prefectural officials.

The panel also "presented an estimate that about 3,300 coronavirus cases will emerge in Osaka and Hyogo together by April 3," Yoshimura said.

Hyogo Governor Toshizo Ido separately called on residents to refrain from nonessential outings, including travel to Osaka and other areas.

