Global Drug Makers to Team Up to Develop Vaccines for New Coronavirus

London, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Global drug makers vowed on Thursday to join forces in developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus raging in the world.

Biopharmaceutical companies from around the world "commit to do more," on top of "having already mobilized on an unprecedented scale to respond" to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations said in a statement.

"The biopharmaceutical industry commits to accelerate its effort to use its skills, technology and resources to bring safe, effective diagnostics, treatments and vaccines to patients around the world as a matter of urgency," the statement said.

"We are sharing today our commitments on how we...are stepping up to do all we can to fight this pandemic," IFPMA President David Ricks, chairman and chief executive officer of U.S. drug giant Eli Lilly and Co., said in the statement.

Drug makers in the world are expected to bring together their know-how and expertise to jointly work on developing vaccines against the new virus. If the efforts prove successful, the companies will share their production capacities and start joint vaccine production.

