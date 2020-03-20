Japan Marks 25 Years of Deadly Sarin Attack on Tokyo Subway

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Friday marked 25 years of the deadly sarin nerve gas attack on Tokyo's subway system by the now-defunct Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, with bereaved relatives and others mourning the 14 victims, including a woman who died earlier this month.

During the morning rush hour on March 20, 1995, senior members of Aum Shinrikyo released sarin on trains of the Hibiya, Marunouchi and Chiyoda lines of the then Teito Rapid Transit Authority, now Tokyo Metro Co.

At Kasumigaseki Station, which serves all three lines, Kazumasa Takahashi, 50, then deputy head of the station, and Tsuneo Hishinuma, 51, then deputy head of the Yoyogi train management facility, who were trying to remove a bag containing sarin, lost their lives in the attack.

Around 8 a.m. Friday (11 p.m. Thursday GMT), 23 Tokyo Metro employees at Kasumigaseki Station observed a moment of silence, and Yoshiharu Ogawa, 56, a senior official at the station, offered flowers to the victims.

Shizue Takahashi, 73, the wife of Kazumasa Takahashi, who visited the station around 10 a.m., recalled the incident, saying that "the 25 years (since the attack) were totally different from my previous life" and that she once felt she wanted to live without thinking about the incident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]