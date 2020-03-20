Tokyo Olympic Flame Arrives in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Higashimatsushima, Miyagi Pref., March 20 (Jiji Press)--The Olympic flame for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games arrived in Japan from Greece on Friday, at a time when the fate of the sporting event is uncertain amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

A special jet carrying the Olympic flame landed at the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's Matsushima base in the city of Higashimatsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, shortly after 9:30 a.m. (12:30 a.m. GMT).

At an arrival ceremony, Japanese athletes Tadahiro Nomura and Saori Yoshida, who won gold medals in three straight Olympic Games for the men's judo and the women's wrestling, respectively, received a lantern containing the Olympic flame on the accommodation ladder of the aircraft and passed it to Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Games organizing committee. Then, Nomura and Yoshida held up the Olympic torch and lit the Olympic flame dish.

Airplanes from the Blue Impulse acrobatic team of the ASDF performed a demonstration flight and drew the five Olympic rings in the sky using colored smoke. After the rings were blown away by strong winds, the planes drew five straight lines in the five colors of the Olympic rings--blue, yellow, black, green and red.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, participation in the ceremony by children from three local municipalities was canceled.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]