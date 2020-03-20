Japan, China, S. Korea Affirm Cooperation in Coronavirus Fight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea on Friday affirmed the importance of cooperation among the three countries to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading further.

In a 70-minute videoconference, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Chinese and South Korean counterparts, Wang Yi and Kang Kyung-wha, also agreed that the three nations' health ministers need to hold a videoconference at an early date to discuss measures against the new virus.

Motegi proposed that the three countries step up the use of their joint information-sharing mechanism, share information related to work to develop drugs and vaccines for the new coronavirus, mutually supply medical goods in times of emergency and cooperate in cross-border public health measures.

The three ministers confirmed that details of the proposed measures will be discussed by working-level officials of the countries.

Motegi stressed that Japan aims to hold the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in a perfect form as a testament to human abilities to overcome the new virus. Wang and Kang supported the Japanese position, according to sources with access to the videoconference.

