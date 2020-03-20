Toyota Employee Found Infected with New Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Friday that a male employee at its Takaoka plant in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, has been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

It is the first time for a Toyota worker to have tested positive for the virus. The male employee, in his 20s, is receiving treatment at a medical institution in Aichi and is in a stable condition, the leading Japanese automaker said, adding that 11 people at the company were found to have had close contact with the man and that they are now standing by at their homes.

The male employee has been absent from work since Monday after developing fever two days before. He tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The production line where he was working was suspended temporarily on Thursday and brought back online after being disinfected.

In a statement released Friday, Toyota President Akio Toyoda said, "We are treating this (case) as an issue that affects all locations (related to the company) and will further enhance our communication and health checks with staff at all locations."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]