Japan to Lift School Closure Request over Coronavirus in Stages

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday showed a plan to lift the government's emergency school closure request related to the novel coronavirus in stages from the new school year starting next month.

Presenting the plan at a meeting of the government's headquarters on the fight against the new virus, Abe instructed the education ministry to draw up guidelines on school restart.

Abe sought continued caution on holding large-scale events, for which the government has been calling for restraints.

The prime minister announced the administration's positions after a panel of experts under the government on Thursday unveiled its assessment of the situation on the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

The government late last month asked for emergency closures of all elementary, junior high and high schools, and special-needs schools in the nation until the start of the regular spring break as part of measures to contain the crisis.

