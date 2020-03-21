JR East's New Harajuku Station Building Opens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020> opened the new station building of its Harajuku Station in Tokyo on Saturday.

At the station on JR East's busy Yamanote loop line, the station building was rebuilt to boost user convenience ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, as some of the sporting events will be held at the nearby new National Stadium.

The old building, which do not meet fire safety standards, will be demolished after the games.

The new building has a larger concourse and more spacious restrooms than in the old building, as well as more elevators. The ticket gates were widened so as to decrease congestion.

The new platform built along with the new building is used for outer-loop trains going to Shinjuku and Ikebukuro stations. The preexisting platform now serves only inner-loop trains going to Shibuya and Shinagawa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]