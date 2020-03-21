N. Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 21 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan from its northwestern region Saturday morning, the South Korean military said.

North Korea carried out any projectile launch for the first time since March 9 and the third this year. It appears that neither missile reached Japan's exclusive economic zone.

North Korea fired the first projectile around 6:45 a.m. (9:45 p.m. Friday GMT) and the second around 6:50 a.m. from Sonchon, North Phyongan Province, the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. They traveled 410 kilometers, flying as high as 50 kilometers.

It is extremely inappropriate to take military action when the entire world is struggling with the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Joint Chiefs of Staff added.

The United States is closely watching the situation and holding talks with its allies in the region, Japan and South Korea, a senior U.S. official said.

