Toyota, Honda to Halt Production in Brazil

Sao Paulo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> and Honda Motor Co. <7267> separately said Friday that the Japanese groups will suspend operations at their plants in Brazil due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Toyota, which has four plants in the South American country, will halt operations from Tuesday to April 5, while Honda plan to suspend its two factories from Wednesday to April 13.

Brazilian production halts have been announced also by other major automakers including General Motors Co. of the United States and Germany's Volkswagen AG.

