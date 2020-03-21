Japan Confirms 40 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Saturday confirmed 40 novel coronavirus cases, including people who have recently returned from Europe.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo metropolitan government reported the death of an infected woman in her 80s who had suffered high blood pressure.

The death toll in Japan thus rose to 44, namely 36 people infected in the country and eight from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Quarantine officers at Narita International Airport and Tokyo International Airport at Haneda found that five people who returned from France, Spain or Italy had the virus.

Some other people who recently visited European countries were also found infected.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]