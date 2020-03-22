Japan's Abe Eager to Add SDF Clause to Constitution

Newsfrom Japan

Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe again expressed his eagerness Sunday to add a clause on the existence of the Self-Defense Forces to the Constitution.

"We must create an environment in which the SDF personnel can perform their duties with high morale and a sense of mission," Abe said in a graduation ceremony at the National Defense Academy in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo.

He made the remark when referring to his visit to the Maritime SDF's Yokosuka base in February to see off an MSDF destroyer leaving for the Middle East on a mission for the safe navigation of Japan-related ships.

Abe said that during the visit, he saw placards near the base criticizing the mission as a violation of the constitution.

The SDF cadet training school scaled down this year's graduation ceremony due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]